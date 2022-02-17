July 9, 1956 - February 11, 2022
Vista, CA - Lisa Luise (Nass) Abel, 65, of Vista, California, passed away on February 11, 2022 at Palomar Medical Center, Escondido, California. She courageously fought cancer for eight years. She was born July 9, 1956 to Everett Nass and Marie (Nass) Rieder at St. Mary's Hospital, Watertown, Wisconsin and was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ixonia, Wisconsin.
Lisa was a member of the Ixonia Victory 4H Club and enjoyed showing her exhibits at the Jefferson County Fair. She was a 1975 graduate of Watertown High School and was employed at Bethesda Lutheran Home. After earning a Police Science Degree at WCTI in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Lisa chose to serve her Country in the Marine Corps for 17 years. The highlight of her career was an opportunity to serve at the Pentagon where she could see Arlington National Cemetery from her office window. Staff Sergeant Lisa Nass completed her service at Camp Pendleton where she met and married a fellow Marine, Staff Sergeant Jesse Abel, on December 8, 1999.
Music with guitar and ukulele played a big part in her life, along with God, family, poetry, and art. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Vista and assisted with VBS, their youth group, Sunday School and Children's Christmas Programs. She also helped the community with Bible studies for Wives of Domestic Violence. It was in her nature to put other people's needs ahead of her own. Growing up on a farm enriched her love for animals. There wasn't a stray she wouldn't take in.
Lisa leaves behind her husband, Jesse, her mother, Marie, who also called her "Ecee", a sister Katherine (Albert) Klewin, a brother Jonathan Nass, niece Elizabeth (Klewin) Lerario, nephew Matthew Klewin, great nephews and niece, Luca, Giovanni, Anamika, stepson Jesse Jr., his daughter Sadie Bee who called her "Lala", Jesse Jr's significant other, Julie Patterson, and stepmother Florence Nass. Survivors also include three uncles: John Nass, Arthur Nass, Dale Dehne, thirteen cousins, other relatives and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father Everett, stepfather Lou Rieder, Uncle Ronald Nass and wife Aunt Maxine, Aunt Patricia Nass, and Aunt Ruth Dehne, her mother's sister.
The family would like to thank cousin Dianne and her husband Vic Krueger for their California visits, pictures and phone calls which meant so much to her. Also, we would like to thank the caregivers and especially the hospice nurses for their outstanding care and support. Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery in California. We will miss Lisa's unwavering spiritual strength and beautiful smile.