William J. "Bill" Hoof

October 15, 1959 - October 30, 2020
Watertown, WI - William "Bill" J. Hoof, 61, of Watertown, passed away on October 30, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Michael Johnson officating. Burial will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
William James Hoof was born on October 15, 1959 to Wilmer Herman and Georgiana Elizabeth (nee Reinhardt) Hoof in Watertown. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1978. He then continued his education at MATC receiving an Associates Degree in Accounting. On October 6, 1979 he married Eileen Hanus at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. He was committed to working hard for his family. He most recently had worked for Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown in the accounting department.
Bill was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown as well as the Moose Lodge in Watertown. He loved theatre, acting, and singing. Over the years he had been involved with the Watertown Players and Phoenix Theatre Company.
Bill is survived by his wife Eileen Hoof of Watertown; one son Zachary William Hoof of Milwaukee; one daughter Jessica Eileen (Cara) Collier of Austin, TX; his mother Georgiana Hoof of Watertown; siblings: Thomas (Cathy) Hoof of Watertown, Mary Puza of La Crescent, MN, John Hoof of Watertown, Charles (Tasha Saxby) Hoof of Jefferson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, sister Karen Hoof, and a brother Robert Hoof in infancy.