September 7, 1923 - April 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Lucille K. Tucker, 97, smiled peacefully as she left this world on Friday, April 9, 2021 to be with her beloved husband, daughter, and sisters.
Lucille was born in Green Lake, WI to John Montgomery and Mary (Clancy) on September 7, 1923. She was a graduate of Green Lake School in 1941 and spent the World War II years helping out doing factory work ("Rosie the Riveter").
She met Newton Tucker in Milwaukee and they were married on August 21, 1948. They spent over 70 years together. Lucille loved being a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Newton, daughter Patricia, son-in-law Dan Sellnow, all seven of her sisters, 12 brothers-in-law, and four sisters-in-law.
She is survived by sons Vernon (Lynn) Tucker of Watertown and Donald (Donna Volk) Tucker of Sun Prairie; 5 grandchildren: Katie (Shanon) Hammond, Becky (Tony) McKinney, Nicole (Josh) Boehme, Adam (Justine) Tucker, and Ben Tucker; and three great-grandchildren: Gwendolyn, Tucker, and Parker.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Memory Care and Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie and Agrace Hospice of Madison for their wonderful and concerning care for Lucille these last few years. Memorials may be given to any of these.
There will be a small family celebration and gathering for Lucille at a later date.
You are welcome to send any cards of condolences to Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, Family of Lucille Tucker, P.O. Box 542, Watertown, WI 53098.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sv-fh.com.