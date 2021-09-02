Steven W. Semon

September 11, 1950 - August 28, 2021
Greenfield, WI - Steven William Semon, age 70, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2021 at his apartment in Greenfield. Steven was born on September 11, 1950 in Watertown. Steve loved music and going to concerts.
He is survived by his sisters, Stephanie of Watertown and Alison (Joe) Graaf of Colorado Springs, CO, and a cousin Connie Anderson and her son Will of Nashville, IN. along with many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Semon.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown are serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.