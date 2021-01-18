January 7, 1940 - January 15, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Cynthia Diane Flynn, 81 of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at her home.
"Diane" was born on January 7, 1940 in St. Paul, MN the daughter of Benjamin P. and Margaret (Poppel) Chernow. She was a 1957 graduate of Humboldt High School in St. Paul and married Joseph Flynn on January 2, 1960 at Calvary Lutheran Church of St. Paul. The couple met at her then work, an ice cream shop on 7th and White Bear, and they had 6 children and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Family is what Diane loved the most and Christmas Eve was her favorite day of the year. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Many days were spent waiting tables at the Cozy Nook in Helenville, while Joe tended bar there. The family were 35-year members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Helenville, until they moved to Arizona. She served on the Ladies Aid there. Diane and Joe were current members of Bethany Lutheran Church of Fort Atkinson. Although she will be dearly missed, the family is comforted knowing that she is now resting in Heaven.
She is survived by: her husband Joseph Flynn of Cambridge; children Michael Flynn of Mesa, AZ, Jeffrey (Tina) Flynn of Mesa, AZ, Michele (Jay) Priewe of Cambridge, David (Linda Radke) Flynn of Elkhorn; and Patricia (Chad) Wiedenhoeft of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Joshua, Jake, Alyssa, Kelly, McKenna, Ryan, Devin, and Bennett; 2 great-grandchildren Aryanna and Adrian; her sister Judy Chernow-Magsig; and her beloved chihuahua Peewee. Cynthia is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Joseph (1961), and her sister Pam Chernow.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held in the spring of 2021.
