Jeffrey L. Lutter

January 11, 1950 - January 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Jeff passed away January 9th, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee with his loved ones at his side following quadruple bypass surgery and a valiant fight. Jeff was born on January 11, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI, son of Howard and LaVerne (Piering) Lutter. Early in his childhood his family moved to the Northwoods of Rhinelander, WI; he grew up on Crescent Lake and graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1968. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, initially majoring in mathematics, though he quickly became engaged in the "new" program of computer science, which became his lifelong career and passion. He married fellow Rhinelander Hodag Laura Bowen on June 19, 1971, nearly reaching 50 years of marriage.
Jeff is survived by his wife Laura, his children Stephanie (Joseph) Fritz of St. Louis, MO and Chad (Brenna Liann) Lutter of Reedsburg, WI, and his grandchildren Brenna Marie and Gunner Lutter and Lilly Fritz. He is also survived by his brothers Kurt and Bruce (Peggy) Lutter, sister Cindy Steffens, sister-in-law Terri (William) Brost, brother-in-law Jeffrey (Wendy) Bowen, nieces and nephews, and other close friends, including "like family" Melissa Wollin and Mike, Vicki, Michael, Lauren, and Leeanne Harshbarger. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Andy and Ann (Grassel) Bowen, his sister and brother-in-law Vicki and Richard Smith, and his grandson Alexander Fritz.
Jeff was an avid Wisconsin Badger football fan (season ticket holder of more than 25 years) and music lover (the king of car karaoke). He enjoyed taking his family to concerts and the theater. He was a member of St. Henry Church in Watertown, WI. He also served as an election chief inspector for the Town of Watertown during his retirement. His greatest joys were family trips, especially to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and spending time with his grandchildren, attending their school and sporting events.
A future memorial service and interment will take place at Newbold Cemetery in Oneida County at a time when we can all be together to reminisce and celebrate Jeff's life. Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, Milwaukee, WI, is serving the family.