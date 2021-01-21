September 27, 1954 - January 18, 2021
Watertown, WI - Pamela S. Walser, 66, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her daughter's home.
Pamela Sue Walser was born on September 27, 1954 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Carl Walser and Charlotte (nee Lowe) Teschner. She graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1972 and Chaparral Career College in Tuscan, Arizona where she studied paralegal studies. She had been employed as a CNA, caregiving most of her life at various facilities. Pam lived in Arizona for a number of years, caring for her mother until she passed. Pam loved animals, enjoyed bird watching, enjoyed reading and loved listening to music. Pam had a gentle soul, a sweet silliness and a laugh that will be missed. Pam loved her children and grandchildren dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall and had a deep faith in God.
Pamela is survived by her children, Tim Gutzdorf of Beloit, Julie Gutzdorf of Watertown, and Rhonda Gutzdorf of Watertown; grandchildren, Casey Gutzdorf and Troy A. Maas, Jr.; sisters, Carla (Rich) Santacroce of Ft. Meyers, FL and Cheryl Bradley of Beloit; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bryan Ferry; and beloved dog, Sammy.
Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family.