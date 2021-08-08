April 17, 1942 - July 30, 2021
Juneau, WI - Gene F. Des Lauries, 79, of Juneau, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Gene Francis Des Lauries was born on April 17, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Delia "Dee" (nee Cole) and Alfred Des Lauries, Sr. He was a 1961 graduate of Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois. He had been employed as a driver and sanitary engineer for Advanced Disposal, formerly Sanitary Disposal, from the ages of 18 to 70. He was a very dedicated employee, staying with the company through all the changes over the years. He loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, country music, and horses. He especially enjoyed the St. Jude's Horse Rides.
Gene is survived by his children, Todd (DeeAnne) Henning, Denise (Michael) Scheel, Dennis (Randalyn) Des Lauries, Dena Reiss and Jenna (Brian Dugan) Klauer; grandchildren, Danielle (Derek) Warren, Jared Henning, Anthony (Angelica) Scheel, Devan (Ashley Gnadt) Scheel, Logan Des Lauries, Conner Des Lauries, AJ Reiss and Eli Reiss; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Adam, and Adeline; sisters, Judy (Rick) Trosch and Joan McGill; mother of Denise and Dennis, Barbara Seamandel; mother of Dena and Jenna, Dereen Des Lauries-Behymer; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Alfred "Alfie" Des Lauries, Jr. and Dennis "Danny" Des Lauries.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.