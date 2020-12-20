December 26, 1933 - December 16, 2020
Watertown, WI - Gladys L. Haynes, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Gladys Lorene Haynes was born on December 26, 1933 in Dardanelle, Arkansas, the daughter of Fred and Caroline (nee Brown) Snelling. On July 17, 1952, she was united in marriage to Herbert K. Haynes.
Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Dan) Yeager of Madisonville, KY and Carolyn (Jim) Rumisek of Watertown; grandchildren: Joshua (Joy) Yeager, Michael (Natasha) Yeager, Rebecca (Tim) McDonald, Tracey (Dan) Postma, and Scott (Sarah) Rumisek; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Shuffield of AR and Jean Brucks of AR; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Haynes; daughter, Judy Haynes on December 23, 2008; sister, Artie Heffley; brother, James Snelling; and twin brother, Travis Snelling.
No services will be held.