June 3, 1956 - March 28, 2021
Petal, MS - Following a lengthy illness Helen Jean (Quest) Kinsey, 64 passed away on Sunday March 28, 2021 at Regency Hospital in Meridian, MS. Helen was born June 3, 1956 to Donald and Helen Quest in Watertown, WI. She spent her childhood on dairy farms in Wisconsin and Colorado. In 1974, Helen graduated from Fruita Monument High School in Fruita Colorado. Upon graduation Helen moved with her family to Anchorage, AK. She made a career at Carrs/Safeway grocery store serving at the deli department and clerking until her retirement in June 2018. On July 5, 1980, she married "Buzz" Roy Lee Kinsey. Together they had a daughter, Misty. Sadly on June 15, 1986 Buzz was killed in a semi-truck accident.
Helen loved to sew and design pretty dresses for her nieces, created Cabbage Patch Kid's doll clothes and other crafts that she sold at the local craft fairs.
She was well known for making cookies and candies for the local Anchorage Fire Department every Christmas. Helen loved making holiday treats for her grand children's teachers. She loved to make Halloween treats for the children of her customers at Carrs. Helen received many accolades for her caring treatment of her customers. Her family also benefited from her generous spirit.
Helen loved baking sweets and had plans to one day publish an on-line cookbook. When Helen retired she moved to Petal, MS to be with her daughter Misty and grandchildren. She loved watching her grandchildren play basketball and grew to enjoy the game. Helen was looking forward to being a first time great grandmother.
Helen was most content sitting on her patio and sipping her Diet Pepsi. Her sense of humor was expressed especially through country music; a favorite was, "All the Gold in California" as the song goes, "It's all in a bank in somebody else's name."
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee "Buzz" Kinsey; parents, Donald and Helen Quest; brothers, Thomas and Edward Quest; nephew, Gregory Quest and Devin Cline. She is survived by her daughter, Misty Diemer and her grandson's Travis Weldon (Haley), Justin Weldon, granddaughter Kassidee Gilbert and great grandson, Waylon Weldon. Helen is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Carol Kocher, Jim (Rosila) Quest, Ron (Joan) Quest, Susan Garner, Eva Quest, Joe (Rhea) Quest, Kristine (David) Paeth, David Quest and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado on October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.