Karen Ann (Strey) Mallow

North Hills, CA - Karen Ann Mallow, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022, in Granada Hills, California. Karen was born in Watertown on June 5, 1939, to Roy (Mike) and Vlasta (née Ceithamer) Strey. Karen graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1957 where she served as the majorette in the marching band. Karen and her husband Herbert relocated to Los Angeles California in the mid 1960's for Herb's job but she always called Oconomowoc home. Karen was truly young at heart and was always on the move. She loved spending time with her family, attending plays and musicals, traveling, and going to Disneyland. An avid sports lover, she was loyal to the UCLA Bruins and was a life-long fan of her beloved Chicago Cubs. Karen was also known for her generous gift giving, especially at Christmastime. Her generosity extended from her family and friends to the community in which she lived. She was known for "adopting" as many as 36 kids from underserved communities through The Salvation Army for Christmas each year. She enjoyed shopping for gifts and giving her "Christmas kids" a holiday they would remember. She also had a soft spot in her heart for kids with special needs and dedicated nearly 30 years working in special education for the LA Unified School District.
Karen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Herbert Mallow; daughter, Kim Greenfield; son-in-law, Michael Greenfield; son, Timothy Mallow; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Mallow; daughter, Kellie Schulz; and son-in-law, Michael Schulz. She is also survived by grandchildren: Ryan Greenfield (Natalie), Caitlin Greenfield, Sarah Greenfield, Tahnee Daye; and great-grandchildren, Lily and Kennedy Greenfield. She is further survived by her siblings: Jim Strey, Bob Strey, Donna Standell (Joseph), Kathy Vogt, and Tom Strey (Kathy); as well as many nieces and nephews. Karen had many good friends and co-workers, but none as dear as Marysue Luke, whom she met while working in the special education department at Leichman High School. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Vlasta Strey; her sister, JoAnn Schultz; sister-in-law, Kathie Strey; brother-in-law, Gus Vogt; sister-in-law, Doris Griebenow; brother-in-law, Kurt Griebenow; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ellarson.
A service and burial are planned for later this summer at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
