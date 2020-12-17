Julia M Martin

May 11, 1920 - November 27, 2020
Las Vegas, NV - Julia Marie Martin 100, of Las Vegas, passed away on November 27th 2020 in Las Vegas. Julia was born 5/11/1920 in Watertown Wisconsin to Frank and Emily (Hrobsky) Novotny.
Julia is preceded in death by her Husband George Martin of 59 years, Mother, Father, brother James and sister Josephine, and son Steven.
Julia is survived by Sons George, Richard, and Michael, 9 Grandchildren, 11 Great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
The family of Julia Martin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Compassion Care Hospice, their excellent care giver staff, Mom's nurse Leslie, and Spiritual Counselor Pam. In addition, we Thank Silver Sky Assisted Living at Deersprings, the staff and caregivers and the kindness they offered Julia daily.
Julia had a remarkable life. Her parents, brother and sister were taken by Tuberculosis, which made her the sole survivor in her immediate family. After some time in an orphanage, she was taken in by her Uncle on his farm in Watertown, She attended St Henry's school and graduated from Watertown High School. She lived through the depression, found the love of her life, George and they were married during WWII 1943. After the war, George and Julia worked in Watertown , built their home and raised 4 boys. Julia worked at then St Mary's hospital as an LPN. George and Julia moved to North Prairie Wisconsin to be closer to their work at Waukesha Motors, and retired in Las Vegas in 1986, and were members of Holy Family Catholic church. Julia will be long remember for her making special works of art Christmas Cookies and donating them to Catholic Charities, her church as well other groups.
Burial service was held 11:00am December 9th 2020 at Davis Cemetery with Chaplain Pamm McGill officiating. Arrangements are by Davis Funeral Home.