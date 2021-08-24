December 16, 1959 - August 22, 2021
Oshkosh, WI - Dr. Tammy Lynn Kielbasa, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Gunderson Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Tammy was born on December 16, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Gerald and Carole Johnson. Tammy moved to Fort Atkinson, WI. Early in life and attended High school there, participating in many activities including the school newspaper, pom-poms and other clubs. During those years she was also active in the community and was Miss Fort Fest and the Fairest of the Fair in Jefferson County. Tammy went on to college getting her B.S.in Elementary Education from the University of Whitewater. During her 13 years of teaching special education and elementary education in Menominee Falls, she also involved herself with providing foster care and respite for disabled children from several counties, many of which were her students. Tammy went on to earn a Master's of Education Leadership at Cardinal Stritch and served as school principal at 3 elementary schools in Oshkosh and Principal in Peshtigo. That was followed by her earning her Doctoral degree from Edgewood College in Madison. She held multiple certifications and started new district programs throughout her career. Tammy went on to be the Superintendent of Schools on Washington Island and held Administrative positions in Belleville and Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Both her education and the education of others was Tammy's ultimate passion.
On September 19, 1981, Tammy married Randall Kielbasa at St. Joseph's church in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. They had three children: Gabriel, Abigail (Dan Melton) and Megan. She also had two grandchildren: Harper and Indigo. Grandma Tammy's favorite hobby was shopping for clothes and ensuring that her grandbabies were spoiled rotten. Grandma Tammy had a very special and unique bond with first granddaughter, Harper.
Tammy is survived by her parents; husband, Randy Kielbasa; brother, Jerry; children and grandchildren.
Tammy loved her family, friends, being an educator, the Chicago Bears, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Brewers. She loved to travel particularly to Florida as the ocean and crashing waves were relaxing to her.
Her enthusiasm and energy for anything and everything made her extremely unique. Tammy was an extremely unselfish person and always put the needs of others in front of her own.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 10:30 am until the time of service.