Betty J. (Kuester) Rupprecht

January 21, 1935 - July 12, 2021
Watertown, WI - Betty J. Rupprecht, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at her home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Dustin Yahnke officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Betty Jane Kuester was born on January 21, 1935 in Waukesha, the daughter of Theodore and Erna (nee Oestreich) Kuester. She was a graduate of Northwestern Lutheran High School in Watertown. On September 10, 1955, she was united in marriage to Melvin A. Rupprecht at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. "Melsie" preceded her in death on April 27, 1994. Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and grand dogs.
Betty is survived by her children, Chris (Deb Black) Rupprecht of Milwaukee, Tim (Cindy) Rupprecht of Watertown, and Jon (Wendy) Rupprecht of Watertown; grandchildren, Cory (Kristy) Rupprecht, Kyle (Valerie) Rupprecht, Nikole (Curtis) Loontjer, and Samantha Rupprecht; great-grandchildren, Colby Rupprecht, Cooper Rupprecht, Kasper Rupprecht, Kristian Rupprecht, Logan Rupprecht, Rowan Loontjer, and Lyvia Loontjer; siblings, Don Kuester of Watertown, Gordon (Shirley) Kuester of Arizona, and Tom (Bonnie) Kuester of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Jan Mueller, and brother, Frank Kuester.