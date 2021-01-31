March 10, 1929 - January 26, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Helen "Grams" Wege was Born to Eternal Life to join her husband and her son on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 with family by her side. She is survived by her son Steven (the late Lynn) Wege, her daughter Christine (Richard) Daley, her grandchildren Nicole (Bob) Smith and Jennifer (Brad) Lemke, her great grandchildren Oliver Smith, Noelle Seamandel, and Nolan Seamandel, her sisters Lorraine and Loretta, and her brother Milo. She is preceded in death by her son Bruce, her husband Gordon, and her brothers Russell, Nathan, and Robert. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Helen used to work as a waitress at the Red Circle Inn, the Golden Mast, and Schwefel's, and she volunteered at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital as a transport aid. She was a member of the Hartland American Legion Auxiliary Post 294. She loved cooking and baking (well known for her black forest torte cake), sewing, gardening, bowling, and fishing. She was an avid Packers fan. She loved to play women's slow pitch softball and also sponsored a little league team called the Okauchee Orioles.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St, Oconomowoc. The following day, visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50 W35181 E Wisconsin Ave, Okauchee. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Oconomowoc VFW Post #2260 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated.