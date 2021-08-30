Alexander J. Wuestenberg

November 5, 1988 - August 25, 2021
Milwaukee, WI - Alexander James Wuestenberg left this life too soon on August 25, 2021, at the age of 32, due to unknown causes.
He was born on November 5, 1988, in Madison to Donald and Mary (Bill) Wuestenberg and grew up in Watertown with his parents and sister, Abby. Alex was a gentle soul with a kind heart and special love of animals. He was an avid golfer and member of high school golf teams in both Murrieta, California and Watertown during his high school years. He respected the game and was always a gentleman on the course and off. He never took a mulligan - the score is the score.
Alex graduated from UW-La Crosse with a bachelor's degree in Accounting, where he met his lifelong friends. This group of young men were like brothers to Alex, and he loved them dearly, being chosen as best man multiple times and always willing to join the next bachelor party or help a friend move. After college, he worked at Baker Tilly in Madison, where he made more lifelong friends and only left to join his parents and sister in California where his parents had relocated. After two years he had enough of California and with the help of his Grandpa Bill, he made the move back to Wisconsin, driving a U Haul cross country with Grandpa and his dog Cheddar. He felt at home again in Milwaukee and worked with a great team of people in his job as a Sr. Financial Analyst for Kohl's. His parents and sister also came back to the Midwest, and he was thrilled to have them nearby.
Alex had a huge love of sports and could provide stats on any team you asked him about, especially the Brewers, Packers and Bucks. Alex's love of golf came from his Grandma Bill and his dad. He played in the Junior PGA for 3 summers and Grandma made sure he made it to each event. Alex shared a love for motorcycles with his dad and enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Sturgis just 3 weeks ago with his dad and friends and family. He was his sister's hero and his parent's miracle, and his passing has left a hole in our hearts forever.
Alex is survived by family and friends who are forever changed by his life ending too soon, including his parents, sister Abby, grandparents John and Rita Bill and aunts and uncles Brian and Beth Bill, Cathy and Chip Flesher, Jean and John Kunert, Beth and Shawn Cordy, Rose Wuestenberg and Ed Bruenig, Peg and Jack Moore, John and Vernette Wuestenberg, Pat and Luann Wuestenberg, Patsy Wuestenberg and David Wuestenberg, along with many cousins. He was met in heaven by his Grandma Marian Wuestenberg, aunts and uncles Michelene and Harold Dunkleberger, Mary Sommerville, Liz Wuestenberg and Jim Wuestenberg.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 346 W Pine Street, Lake Mills on Saturday, September 4 with visitation from 9 - 11 am and services beginning at 11. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to kindly wear a mask. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Watertown Humane Society, in honor of Alex's love for animals and his favorite dog, Cheddar. A live stream of the service will be available on Hafemeister Funeral Home's Facebook page beginning at 11:00 A.M. (CST). Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.