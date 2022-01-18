Ruby J. (Larson) Heinz

Jefferson, WI - Ruby J. Heinz, 84, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. David Zimmermann officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Innichement will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ruby Jean Larson was born on September 13, 1947, in Watertown, the daughter of Raymond Herbert and Bertha Helen (nee Bellin) Larson. She was a 1955 graduate of Watertown High School. On June 7, 1957, she was united in marriage to Edward M. Heinz. He preceded her in death in October of 2009. Ruby had been employed as a secretary while living in California and New Mexico at various offices. She then owned her own business, Helping Hand, for personal services for 10 years. She was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville. Ruby participated in craft fairs for many years, selling wooden furniture, hand-sewn teddy bears, and artwork. She loved cooking, reading, photography, and sewing, often sewing her own clothes.
Ruby is survived by her son, Mike Heinz of Watertown; daughter-in-law, Lori Heinz; grandchildren, Alisha (Don) Heinz, Jennifer (Robert) Schutz, Dione (Mike) Wagie, Amber (Jason) Osterberger; great-grandchildren, Max Heinz, Colton Schutz, Paige Schutz, Khali Heinz, Kera Frentzel, Arie Osterberger, and Ava Osterberger; siblings, Florence Schwarts of Fond du Lac, Allen (Ayner) Larson of Menomonie, and Donna (Terry) Potter of Grants Pass, Oregon; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, David and Jeffrey, and daughter-in-law, Cathy Heinz.
