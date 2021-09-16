November 29, 1954 - September 15, 2021
Watertown, WI - Steven A Hepp, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home. Steve passed peacefully in his sleep after a long brave fight with congestive heart failure and a shorter, but no less brave fight with liver cancer. He was far too young at 66 years old.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Schultz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Steve, of course, will be resting comfortably in his preferred attire: shorts and a patriotic shirt. We welcome you to dress comfortably as well.
After the service, family and friends are invited to Aero Park for a light meal and fond remembrance of Steve in the park he designed and cared so much about. Military rites will also be conducted by American Legion Post #189 at that time. Entombment will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Steven Allen Hepp was born on November 29, 1954 in Watertown. He was the son of Reuben and Shirley Hepp (nee Eckhardt) and was raised on the family farm, one in a large family of eight children. He was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School. Soon after graduation, at the age of 17, he was off to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, where he served proudly from 1972 to 1976, some of which was aboard the USS Midway as Assistant Brig Warden. He was a very staunch U.S. Marine supporter (and all branches of the military) for the rest of his life and a charter member in the Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment #349 of the Marine Corps League here in Watertown. On May 19, 2007, he married Sue Gawel at Aero Park in Watertown and they had many happy years together. Steve was an entrepreneur at heart and brought the first limousine service, Steve's Limousine, to Watertown, which he owned and operated for 36 years before selling for health reasons earlier this year. Steve also had stake in various taverns in Watertown, 4 of a Kind, Aces and Eights, and of course, Silver Eagle Saloon, which remains owned and operated by family. Steve enjoyed traveling and did so all over the world. He also very much enjoyed having a good time with his family and friends. So many people have great memories with him. He was a proud man and veteran and always stood up for his beliefs and for those he loved. Steve was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather to his family. He always had their best interests at heart and took great strides to make sure they would be all right, especially after he knew he would have to leave them so soon.
Steve was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, VFW, Amvets, and Vietnam Vets Association. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #189, Watertown Elks, Watertown Moose, Abate of Wisconsin, and a lifetime member of b-CAUSE We Care. He was an honorary member of Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club. Steve served on numerous city committees, which included being a past chairman of the Watertown Transit Commission, serving eight years; past President of the Police and Fire Commission, serving thirteen years; and also served as President of the Watertown Licensing Board, seven years. Steve served as Commandant of the Marine Corps League in Watertown multiple times and spent six years at state level as Commandant of the MCL Wisconsin SW Division. Steve was very active in the Tavern League of Wisconsin serving for six years on the TLW State Board of Directors, spent thirty years on the Jefferson County Tavern League's Board of Directors, and was President of the JCTL for seven years. Steve designed and secured memorials for the Watertown Veterans Park and the Marine Corps League Aero Park, including the 9/11 memorial for Aero Park. He also designed and co-donated a granite bench and flag poles for the newer Watertown Sharp Corner Park. Steve was a fundraising extraordinaire and he received numerous awards throughout his successful time here on earth, giving back to this community he so loved. Some of these awards include: the Alfred and Helen Krahn Award, being named Citizen of the Year for Watertown, Marine of the Year, and was also a Watertown Main Street Bridge naming recipient. Most recently, the City of Watertown honored Steve for his decades of service and volunteerism to Watertown by proclaiming May 4th "Steve Hepp Day," which was a very proud day for him and his family.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sue Hepp of Watertown; daughters, Shannon "Shae" Hepp and Summer Hepp; grandchildren, Carlos Gonzalez and Jocelyn "Jay" Bright; siblings, Sharon Nienow, Dale Hepp, Jerry (Linda) Hepp, Dave (Jane) Hepp, Russ (Jill) Hepp, Rose (Vic) Anderson, and Ron (Laurie) Hepp; parents-in-law, Edward and Virginia Gawel; siblings-in-law, Ed(Cheryl) Gawel, Dave (Vickie) Gawel, Jim Gawel, and Bob (Laura) Gawel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, in infancy, Diane; and brother-in-law, Bary Nienow.
The family would like to extend their many thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and also to Rainbow Hospice for the support that they provided in his last few days.
Our lives have been changed forever. Steve, you will be missed always...