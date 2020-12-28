Jeannine B. Denning

February 26, 1929 - December 26, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Jeannine Denning passed away on December 26 at age 91. She died from complications of Covid19 while recovering at Watertown Health Care Center.
Jeannine was born in Milwaukee on February 26, 1929 to Maurice Denning and Ida Bohn Denning. She graduated from North Division High School at the top of her class and enrolled at Milwaukee State Teachers' College. At age 19, she met Jacob Burbach, married him and moved to Watertown. They were married for 32 years.
While raising three children, Jeannine was also moved to help the less fortunate through her church community. In 1965, she became a founding member of United Migrant Opportunity Services of Wisconsin. UMOS advocates to improve educational, health and housing conditions for migrant farm workers and their children. UMOS celebrated its 55-year anniversary in 2020.
Jeannine moved to the island of Saba in the Dutch Antilles in 1984 and lived there for eight years. She taught piano lessons and was a DJ on an evening radio show where she played her collection of jazz records. Her Saban friends and piano students remained in close contact with her until her death.
She returned to Wisconsin to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed living in downtown Madison until late 2018 when she moved to an assisted living apartment in Sun Prairie. Wherever she moved, her hundreds of books and record albums went with her. Jeannine especially loved the Christmas season, annually decorating a small tree with over 200 ornaments. She revered wildlife, especially birds and elephants and gorillas. Anyone who challenged her to a game of Scrabble quickly witnessed her intellect and depth of knowledge.
Jeannine is survived by her three children, Jim Burbach, Corpus Christi, TX, Jacquie Burbach Schaefer, Madison, and Jean Burbach, Watertown.
She leaves four grandchildren, Amy Mahoney, Lindsay Mahoney, Jacob Martin and Claire Schaefer Oleksiak, as well as six great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid19, there will be no funeral service. If you wish to make a donation in Jeannine's honor, please forward it to United Migrant Opportunity Services of Wisconsin or the World Wildlife Fund.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.