Loretta M. (Stock) Westenberg

July 15, 1930 - June 16, 2021
Watertown, WI - Loretta M. Westenberg, 90, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Loretta Mary Stock was born on July 15, 1930 in Elba, Dodge County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Sylvester Henry and Estella Mary (nee Neis) Stock. On February 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Christian Henry Westenberg at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, word searches, chatting with friends, and spending time with family.
Loretta is survived by her children, Richard (Patricia) Westenberg of El Paso, Texas, Ronald (Lisa) Westenberg of Watertown, Ralph (Mary) Westenberg of Oconomowoc, Jeffery (Linda) Westenberg of Watertown, Susan (Dale) Bergmann of Watertown, Darrell Westenberg of Kewaskum, Robert (Dawn) Westenberg of Watertown, and Jodie (Brian) Box of Waukesha; seventeen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Wells of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Westenberg of Watertown and Sharon "Stormy" Westenberg-Jones of Cable, Wisconsin; as well as niece, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandchildren; five brothers; parents-in-law, Charles and Louise Westenberg; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.