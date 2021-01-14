Josephine E. (Kaminski) Rosinski

March 19, 1943 - January 12, 2021
Watertown, WI - Josephine "Posie, Jo" E. Rosinski, 77, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Josephine Emily Kaminski was born on March 19, 1943 in Cudahy, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (nee Kotowicz) Kaminski. She graduated from Mercy High School in Milwaukee. On November 28, 1969 she married Kenneth Rosinski in Milwaukee. She had most recently been employed at Evald Moulding in Watertown in the sample department until her retirement. Posie was devout in her Catholic faith. She was a beautiful person that made sacrifices for her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo, listening to music, and decorating for the holidays. In her younger years, she loved to dance. She and her husband Ken enjoyed traveling in their Corvette and attending various events for her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook for her family, especially Polish food.
Posie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Rosinski of Watertown; children, Kenneth (Jill) Rosinski, Kimberly Rosinski, Jacqueline Rosinski, and James (Alesa) Rosinski, all of Watertown; grandchildren, Cassandra Rosinski, Jenna Rosinski, Brady Rosinski, and Anne Wontor; nephews, Matthew (Rebecca) Livingstone and Michael (Carrie) Schneck; and niece, Amy (Haley) Pavlopoulos.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Magdalene Schneck, Joseph Kaminski, Jr., Kristine Kaminski, and Thomas Kaminski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Michael Johnson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will be held. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family.