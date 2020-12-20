March 30, 1957 - December 16, 2020
Lebanon, WI - Randy A. Lauersdorf, 63, of Lebanon, passed away on December 16, 2020 at his home.
Randy Alan Lauersdorf was born on March 30, 1957 in Oconomowoc, the son of Melvin and Sandra (nee Thomas) Lauersdorf. He had been employed at Associate Engineering in Hustisford. He loved watching TV and movies.
Randy is survived by his sisters, Cindy (Dave) Finnel of Watertown and Tammy (Scott) Moen of Oconomowoc; nephews, Jared (Calon Schreiber) Schaefer and William Moen; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra (nee Foltz) Lauersdorf in 1978; and sister, Debra Lauersdorf.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.