Sandra J. (Noyer) Kant

Watertown, WI - Sandra J. Kant, 86, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Sandra Jean Noyer was born on January 23, 1935, in Ohio, the daughter of Grace McConnell. She was raised by her grandparents, Clarence and Effie McConnell. She was a 1953 graduate of West Salem High School in Illinois and went on to nursing school. On July 2, 1954, she married Kenneth Kant in West Salem, Illinois. Sandra had been employed as a librarian for Madison Public Schools for over 20 years. She was a member of Watertown Moravian Church and National Honor Society. She enjoyed giving back to her community and was a volunteer reader at Marquardt Memorial Manor and Assisted Living in Watertown. She was also fond of mission work, especially in Nicaragua, and supported her husband who was President of World Missions at her church. She was a wonderful mother and wife. She was a talented seamstress and had great interest in interior design.
Sandra is survived by her children, Deborah (Michael) Taschner, Larry (Lori) Kant, and Kathy (Steve) Graykowski; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and mother.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Watertown Moravian Cemetery at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Watertown Moravian Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
