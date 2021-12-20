Jeanette G. Haseleu

Waterloo, WI - Jeanette G. (Riege) Haseleu, 93, of Waterloo was called home to heaven on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home.
Jeanette was born on November 4, 1928 in the Town of Portland, the daughter of William and Hatti (Behm) Reige. She was baptized on November 18, 1928 and was confirmed on May 14, 1944. She graduated from the 8th grade and worked in the Waterloo Shoe Factory until she met and married Edwin Haseleu in 1949, and the couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and gardening. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Jeanette is survived by her children Jeannie (Frederick) Wolff of Waterloo, Diane Haseleu of Wheatfield, IN, Bonnie (Buddy) Partin of Wheatfield, IN, and Stacey Powers of Waterloo, 4 grandchildren: Dillon Partin; Dakota Partin; Sierra Powers; and Kendra Powers. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by 2 sisters Meta Schadt and Lucille Hotmar, and 2 brothers Eldon Reige and LaVern Riege.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Memorial's in Jeanette's memory to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or school would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
