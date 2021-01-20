Katerine M. "Kay" Altreuter

July 28, 1943 - January 19, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Katherine M. "Kay" Altreuter, 77 of Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Kay was born on July 28, 1943 in Fort Atkinson, WI the daughter of George and Marian (Schutte) Beirow. She was a 1961 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and attended cosmetology school in the area. On April 20, 1963, she married Loren Altreuter at Trinity Lutheran Church of Fort Atkinson and the couple had 2 sons and enjoyed 37 years of marriage until his death in the year 2000. She worked as a beautician for 42 years, mostly at Nancy's Boutique in Jefferson and retired in 2004. On July 30, 2004, Kay married Bernellyn "Bernie" Olsen in Fort Atkinson. Kay and Bernie were happily married until his death in 2014. Kay loved to travel and spend time camping. Genealogy was a passion and Kay loved researching her family tree and had detailed records dating back multiple generations. She also enjoyed crafts. Most of all, Kay loved spending time with her family and friends and was loved by all.
Kay is survived by: her sons Dennis (Teresa) Altreuter of Oconomowoc and Daniel (Lisa) Altreuter of Holmen; step-children Paul (Kellie) Olsen, David (Linda) Olsen, Daniel Olsen, Steven Olsen, Martha Olsen, Ruth (Marla) Olsen; grandchildren Adam, Ashley, Michael, and Matthew; sisters Bonnie (Roland) Altreuter of Jefferson and Julie (Jim) Nelson of Fort Atkinson. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a nephew Dale Altreuter, and her beloved dog Tippy.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Rev. Ethan Steinbrenner presiding. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Kay will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery of Fort Atkinson following the funeral service.
Kay's funeral service may be viewed online at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00AM on Monday.
