Wayne W. Kasten

Lake Mills, WI - Wayne William Kasten passed away at Marquardt Health Center on Thursday, January 27, 2022 due to the effects of a severe stroke, he was 78 years old.
Wayne was born on December 20th, 1943 in Watertown, WI to the late Harvey and Eunice (Howe) Kasten. He lived his entire life in the Lake Mills (Milford) area.
Wayne grew up on the family farm and was active in 4-H & FFA. After graduating from the Lake Mills High School in 1962, he pursued his life's passion, Dairy Farming. During his career he at times set county production records and had one of his animals achieve a state record.
After retiring from dairy farming he continued to crop farm with his brother. His enjoyment was watching the crops grow from his "Bench" and have countless friends and neighbors stop by and complain about the topic of the day as all Farmers must do. Now the bench is empty.
He was a lifelong member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
He enjoyed gardening, flea markets, county fairs, and antique farm equipment shows.
He is survived by his brother, Tom (Kathy) Kasten; three nieces, Kathy Cromey (Michael) Freye, Megan Kasten (Mike) Holz, and Kara Kasten (Keith) Krausse. He is further survived by three great nephews, Kayden and Keaton Krausse and Peter Freye, along with four great nieces, Harper, Marlow, and Malin Holz and Molly (fiancée Steve Leiterman) Freye.
Also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Kasten (Anthony) Cromey and a special aunt, Royla Howe.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Area Community Foundation Inc. for an agricultural scholarship which is being established in memory of Wayne.