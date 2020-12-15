January 6, 1942 - December 10, 2020
Neosho, WI - age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1942 to Leander and Francis Zingsheim. On August 27, 1960 she married Walter (Sonny) Held of Neosho.
Joanne was a long-time resident of Neosho where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Saint Anthony at the age of 18. She worked for Chrysler in Hartford and Honey Acres in Neosho. Joanne loved arts and crafts, spending time with her family, playing cards, watching the Brewers, planting and arranging flowers, and decorating her yard for the seasons with the help from Sonny. She was a very loyal friend and a compassionate mother and grandmother. Joanne had a great sense of humor and always liked to laugh.
Joanne is survived by Walter, her husband of 60 years; her 4 sons: Tim (Katie) of Waukesha; Tom (Judy) of Neosho; Terry (Melinda) of Hartford; and Dan (Lynn) of Bloomington, IN; her 8 grandchildren Matt, Miah, Kyle, Jennifer, Brian, Ashytn, Tea and Boston; her great-grandchildren Kaylee and Elijah; her sisters Marian Pfeifer of Kewaskum; and Joyce Hart of West Bend.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Leander and Francis Zingsheim and her brothers Richard, Gerald and Dale Zingsheim.
A visitation for Joanne's family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Shimon Funeral Home, (824 Union Street Hartford, WI). There will be a private ceremony for family only following the time of visitation. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask.
The Shimon Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com