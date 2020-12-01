March 11, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Watertown, WI - John F. Block, Sr., 88, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.
John Frederick Block was born on March 11, 1932 in Watertown, the son of Ernest and Ora (nee Haney) Block. He was a 1950 graduate of Watertown High School. He served in the United States Army National Guard. On June 6, 1953 he married Vivian L. Schloesser at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Vivian preceded him in death on March 22, 2020. He owned and operated Block's Watertown Memorial Company. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, and playing softball and cards, often playing in card clubs. He was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown, American Legion Post #189 and the Izaak Walton League Watertown Chapter.
John is survived by his children, Susan Stawarski of Sartell, MN, John (Karen) Block Jr. of Watertown, Steve (Debbie Ziegel) Block of Watertown and Andy (Lynn) Block of Watertown; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Block; sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Jim) Schultz and Cornelia Schloesser; brothers-in-law, Charles (Shirley) Schloesser and John Hartwig; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Lou (Frank) Coogan.
A graveside service will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice. Please send all cards and memorials to Watertown Memorial Company, 112 N 4th St, Watertown, WI 53094. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.