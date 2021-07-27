James D. Curtin

July 18, 1947 - July 19, 2021
Madison, WI - Jim was born to Margaret M. (Britten) Curtin and the late Frank J. Curtin, on Friday, July 18, 1947 in Laona, Wisconsin
and passed away on Monday, July 19 2021 in St Mary's Hospital in Madison, with his wife Marge holding his hand.
Jim attended Laona Schools and he and his family were parishioner's at St. Leonard's Catholic Church. He later graduated from Marinette Catholic Central High School in Marinette, Wisconsin, in May 1965. Jim enlisted in the US Navy after high school, but a childhood illness prevented him from serving.
After working with his sister Judy and brother-in-law Vern, in California for several years at their retail store, he returned to Wisconsin, and attended Nicolet College, in Rhinelander, majoring in business.
Jim met his wife Marge, the former Margaret R. Ronzani, during Easter break 1969. They were married August 15, 1970 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown, WI. They were parishioner's at Good Shepard St. James Catholic Parish, in Madison, for over 50 years.
Jim and Marge celebrated 50 years of marriage last year.
Jim worked for many years in sales, in most recent years at Steve Gerhardt's Sports in Madison. Jim enjoyed Fishing, Basketball, Baseball, Football, and in later years, he liked to Cross Country Ski and Golf.
Being in County Stadium in 1982 when the Brewers won the AL Pennant, and watching his beloved Cubs win the World Series in 2016 were major joys in his life. Jim and Marge enjoyed going to Brewers, Packers, Cubs, and Badger games, they also attended many musical concerts; two of their favorites being Neil Diamond and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, with Elvis being his favorite singer. Jim loved listening to all styles of music. He was a voracious reader, also enjoyed movies, painting, writing, history, cars, geography, acting, and he was a wonderful photographer. He enjoyed annual vacations (Up North) celebrating various special occasions, including birthdays and anniversaries.
Four of Jim's favorite places were Chicago, San Diego, Holy Hill, and Up North.
He loved learning more about his Irish/German/Scottish heritage.
He had a lifelong love of politics.
Jim was a wonderful, giving, helpful man; he had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known him.
Jim is survived by his wife Marge, his siblings Judy Briggs (Ed Aho), Philip Curtin, Dan (Jan) Curtin and Margaret Zold.
Also survived by aunt Joyce Britten, special cousin George Shodis, sisters-in-law Jean Ronzani-Shaffer, and Barbara Ronzani, niece Casey Shaffer and husband Philip Varner, nephew Kelly Shaffer, nephew (and Godson) David Zold and Goddaughter Carrie Baez, cousins-in-law Leo Checkai (Dianne), Ron and Anne Checkai, Gary Checkai, Linda and Doug Smith, 14 nieces and nephews, 26 great-nieces and nephews, 7 great-great-nieces and nephews, and other cousins, family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Francis Curtin, his maternal Grandparents, Grandfather (and Godfather) George Britten and Grandmother Mary Britten, aunt (Godmother) Helen Anne Tennley, sister-in-law Patsy Curtin, brothers-in-law Vern Briggs and Clyde Zold, and great-nephew Casey Perry. Also preceded in death by his in-laws, father and mother, Floyd and Margaret Ronzani, uncle, Rollie Reynolds, and aunt and uncle, Helen and Leo Checkai.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 412 North 4th Street, at 1pm on Saturday July 31, 2021 with Father Michael Johnson presiding.
Face masks will be required at all services.
Visitation will be held at the church from 11am - 1pm with a Rosary included. Following the Mass, burial will be at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Watertown.
Following the burial service, a luncheon will be served for family and friends.
Bear—I already miss your beautiful blue eyes, your laugh, your smile, the touch of your hand, and the kind way you shared your wealth of knowledge with others. "I think I love you...I think love you". Love, Marge
A special thank you to Dr. Al Musa and his staff. Thank you to Stella on 8 SW you brought him much joy in his last days.