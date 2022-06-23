Death notice: Christine 'Chris' M. Stueber Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jun 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christine ‘Chris’ M. Stueber, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2022. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Christine Stueber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today