Oconomowoc, WI - Laurene Diane Lott Bayer, passed away at age 61, September 23, '21 at her home after a 2-year battle with BeeTee (Laurene's brain tumor name). Born September 6, '60 in Guelph, ON, Laurene was the loving and patient (most of the time) wife of Andrew, husband of 33 years. Received her bachelor's degree in Occupational Therapy, she specialized in Pediatrics. Laurene was a dedicated and nurturing mother to her 5 children. She spent her first 40 years of life in Ontario, CAN and was very active in her home church of First Baptist. Laurene retired from Occupational Therapy in 1996 and moved to Wisconsin in 2000. Raising a family was a cornerstone of her life, homeschooling her 5 children. Laurene and family attended Westbrook Church in Hartland, where she volunteered in children's ministry for over 19 years. She participated in many community theater productions, loved photography, and was an avid scrapbooker. Laurene was an active participant at Camp Hermosa (Goderich, ON) for over 50 years. She'll be missed by many: her kids, Genevieve (Rian), grandson Owen, Chase (Emily), Silken (Devin), Marcail & Celeste. Loving daughter of Russ and Nene; Mentors Shirley (Don); Siblings, Marilyn (Patrick), Graham (Susan), Sandy (Jeff), Rodney (Carolyne), Brenda & many nieces and nephews all residing in Ontario, CAN. Laurene was a very busy woman who loved to love on people and took an interest in everyone, we will all miss her deeply.
We invite you to leave your memories of Laurene online and in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions. For more information, go to www.pagenkopf.com.
Memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 30 at Elmbrook Church (1100 WI-83, Hartland, WI 53029) at 1:00 PM. For a livestream view of Laurene's Memorial Service, click this link shortly before service time: