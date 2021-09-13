Jefferson, WI - Weslie W. Jagow, 78, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at St. Coletta's Home in Jefferson.
Weslie was born on Jan.29, 1943 in Dodge County the son of Willard and Lenora (Fredrick) Jagow. He attended the WI School for the Deaf in Oshkosh and Delavan. Weslie was confirmed at the Luthern Church in Delavan. Weslie worked at High Life Rubber, Bethesda and Opportunities, Inc. Weslie had a strong sense of Faith and was a great brother and a wonderful uncle. He was the puzzle king at St. Coletta's, enjoyed playing games, and was an avid Brewers and Packers fan.
Survivors include: Siblings Donna (Tom) Wagner, Wayne (Barbara) Jagow and Richard (Lois) Jagow. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and twin brother Warner.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at St. Coletta's Chapel, N4637 Cty Road Y, Jefferson, WI, with Rev. Matthew Krenke from St. John Lutheran Church in Jefferson presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service in the chapel. Interment will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Masks will be required to attend the visitation and service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Coletta and Dr. Terry Turke and staff.
In Lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Coletta's or any place of their choice in memory of Weslie.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home Watertown is caring for the family. To place an on-Line condolence please visit www. sv-fh.com