January 21, 1943 - April 4, 2021
Watertown, WI - David A. Flegner, 78, of Watertown, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home.
David Allen Flegner was born on January 21, 1943 in Wild Rose, Wisconsin, the son of Marvin and Marie Flegner. He grew up on the family farm and was active in 4-H. On August 14, 1971 he married Sally Hoppe in Appleton, Wisconsin. He had been employed as a teacher at Johnson Creek Junior High School and Watertown Schools, retiring in 2004. He was president of the PTA, vice president of Retired Educators and served Emmet Township. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown and the Lebanon Historical Society. He loved being a teacher and a Boy Scout leader. David enjoyed gardening and landscaping as well as traveling. In his younger years, he backpacked through Europe. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Sally Flegner of Watertown; children, Jason (Emogene) Flegner, Catherine (Joshua) Fye, and Joseph (Susan) Flegner; grandchildren, Brandon, Gretta, Madelyn, Grant, Wesley, Ashton, Winona, Eliana, Owen, Bella, and Kaylee Grace due in June; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.