Mildred Ruth (Topel) "Millie" DeForest

October 6, 1920 - May 4, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Mildred "Millie" Ruth (Topel) DeForest, of Lake Mills, 100, died peacefully in her sleep on May 4, 2021.
She was born on October 6, 1920, the daughter of the late Walter E. and Martha (Kasten) Topel in Lake Mills.
She attended St. Paul Lutheran School and was a graduate of Lake Mills High School, class of 1938.
Millie married Howard DeForest at St. Paul Lutheran Church by Pastor Raasch. Howard passed June 8, 1990, just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with one daughter, Sandra.
Millie was a woman of faith who lived a full and healthy life. She never took a prescription drug until she was well into her nineties. She initially worked at Lake Mills Shoe Factory and later retired from Hamlin after working there for most of her married life. Millie was a devoted lifelong member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Millie enjoyed dancing, reading, playing cards, bowling, fishing with Howard and watching the Cubs and Brewers. She was one of the four "Golden Girls" who would meet at the Legion Bar most Fridays for a drink or two and then a good fish fry. They also took mini "up north" vacations together in a cabin, yet a fishing line never touched the water. They just played cards and enjoyed each other's company.
Millie truly treasured the time spent with her family and embraced every moment spent with them. A light from our family may be gone, however the memories will always be with us. We love you and you will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Larry) Zade; three grandchildren, Cheryl (Larry) Olsen, Ken Zade, Colleen (Scott) Mazemke; great-grandchildren, Jessica Olsen, Katie (Mehran) Mohammadian, Matthew (Kelly) Olsen, Chelsey (Jake) Ward, Caylee Mazemke; one great-great-grandchild, Emilia Mohammadian; sister-in-law and dear friend Bethene Pitterle; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her sister, Jenny (Wally) Fry and two brothers, Ora (Ruth) Topel and Milton Topel.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the church.
The family extends its gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Lilac Springs and Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care during Millie's final days.