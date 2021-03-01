Patricia A. "Pat" Walker

August 24, 1934 - February 26, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Patricia A. Walker, 86 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at UW Hospital of Madison.
Pat was born on August 24, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Leo and Mildred (Mickel) Lord. She grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Rufus King High School in 1952. On May 8, 1953, she married Lynn Walker in Waukegan, IL. The couple had 4 children and enjoyed 55 years of marriage, until his death on Valentine's Day in 2009. Pat lived on a small farm outside of Jefferson for the last 53 years. she was a longtime employee of the Jefferson County Home and Hospital (now Alden Estates). Pat was a 55-year member of Immanuel United Methodist Church of Jefferson. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved being at the beach or a lakefront cottage with the kids.
She is survived by: her children Debby (Roy) Schroedl of Platteville, Cindy (German) Rodriguez of Franklin, Kathy Streich of Jefferson, and Lynn (Loree) Walker of Watertown; grandchildren Bill (Rose), Gail (Dustin), Carl (Keila), Angela (Steve), Erica (David), Karrie (Mike), Kurt, Andy, and Elizabeth; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings Gene Lord of Madison and Donna Stellpflug of Dousman. Pat is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brother Jack Lord.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the summer of 2021 and she will be buried with her husband in Richland Center at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name to Immanuel United Methodist Church of Jefferson would be greatly apricated.
