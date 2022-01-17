John C. Hady

July 24, 1934 - January 12, 2022
Watertown, WI - John Clemons Hady of Watertown, WI passed away suddenly and quietly with his children at his bedside on January 12, 2022.
John was born July 24, 1934, both a lifetime resident of Watertown and member of St. Henry's Parish. John graduated from Watertown High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Myrtle M (Pratt) Hady on November 7, 1953. In addition to working on the railroad in his early years, John went through the electrical apprenticeship program and became a journeyman electrician. John went on be become a master electrician and owner of Hady Electric from 1979 to 2013. John also attained his electrical designer license.
John is survived by his children Mark Hady of Watertown, WI, Clyde (Sharon) Hady of Hudson, FL, Kristine (Karl) Saucedo of Watertown, WI, Craig (Susan) Hady of Horicon, WI, Arthur Hady of Watertown, WI, Pamela (Jeffery) Stern of Sun Prairie, WI, Bruce (Monica) Hady of Jefferson, WI, and Valerie (Scott) Lange of Watertown, WI. John has 25 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
John is survived by his siblings Barbara Timm of Watertown, WI, Rita Otto of Beaver Dam, WI, Dorothy Jean Pauli of Watertown, WI, Jerome (Kay) Hady of Middleton, WI, Paul (Marjorie) Hady of Cross Plains, WI, Mary Jo Sloan of Park Falls, WI, Ellen Mei of Whitefish Bay, WI, Peter (Yvonne) Hady of Gays Mills, WI, Ron (Ruth) Knoll of LaPorte, IN, Keith Hady of Phillips, WI, Bill Hady of Eau Claire, WI, and Matt (Pam) Hady of Brooklyn, WI. John is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Margaret Stoll Hady, the love of his life Myrt Hady, daughter Carmen Lynn Hady, daughter-in-law Debra Hady, sisters Franny and Claire, and granddaughters Christa Mullins and Angela Hady.
John and Myrt treasured their 59 years together, raising nine children and enjoying short rides together in the beauty of the countryside of Wisconsin. John led a very full and happy life with Myrt and their children. Toward the end of his life, all he wanted was to see the love of his life and daughter once again. John patiently awaited his ticket to catch the Cannon Ball Train for his promised date in heaven.
Hafemeister funeral home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. A memorial service is being held at St. Bernard's Church with visitation from noon-1 PM and a service at 1 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022. A luncheon to follow the service will take place at Turner Hall in Watertown, WI.