August 18, 1934 - August 9, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Bruce Bowen Smithback, 86, Lake Mills, died on August 9, 2021 at the Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
He was born on August 18, 1934 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI, the son of the late John and Helen (Bell) Smithback.
He was a 1952 graduate of the Bradford High School in Kenosha and later earned his degree in Viticulture from the University of California, Davis.
Bruce had been employed as a sommelier in the Napa Valley Vineyards and later retired in 1992 from the Berkeley Post Office in California. He was grateful in his old age for his government pension.
He had served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years.
Survivors include nieces and nephews; Cheryl Robillos, Mary Marcyes, Richard Smithback, David Hollingsworth, Terri Simone, Dawn Feebeck; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his siblings, John Smithback, Richard Smithback, Jim Smithback, and Sue Feebeck.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Kroghville Cemetery in the town of Lake Mills, Wisconsin.