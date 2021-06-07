Shirley Jean (Tietz) Holz

October 5, 1939 - June 4, 2021
Hartford, WI - Shirley Jean Holz (nee Tietz), age 81 of Hartford, Wisconsin (formerly of Hustisford), surrounded by her family, went home to her Savior on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Shirley was born October 5,1939 in the Town of Ashippun, Wisconsin to Elmer and Gertrude (nee Schwantes) Tietz . She was united in marriage on June 3,1961 to Kenneth D. Holz at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Neosho, WI. Shirley and Ken were long time members of St. Paul's Church where she also taught Sunday school. Shirley enjoyed flower gardening, camping with friends, and babysitting for many years. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her loving daughters, Connie Holz and Sue (Scott) Kuehl, both of Lebanon; grandchildren, Hannah and Zachary Kuehl; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Hinton of Pewaukee and Shirley (Ray) Gawel of Random Lake; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and little companion Cricket.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Gertrude Tietz; parents-in-law, Roy and Ruth Holz; husband, Kenneth Holz; and brother Donald Tietz.
Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 132 E. School St., Neosho, WI 53059 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Joshua Kesting presiding. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 3:30p.m.-5:45p.m. Private Committal at Hustisford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the St. Paul's Church Fellowship Hall Fund.
Shirley's family would like to thank the care and medical staff at Majestic Heights, Aurora Hartford Hospital, and Angels Grace Hospice for the wonderful care they provided her, as well as Pastor Joshua Kesting for his care and support.