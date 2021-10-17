Coralli L. (Pieper) Griep

Watertown, WI - Coralli L. Griep, 61, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Lebanon at a later date.
Coralli Linna Pieper was born on December 3, 1959 at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown, the daughter of Vilas and Frances (nee Maas) Pieper. She was a 1977 graduate of Hustisford High School. On July 8, 1978, she married Norman Griep at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She had been employed at the West Bend Company in West Bend and also as a CNA at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown She was a very dedicated wife and homemaker and loved taking care of Norman. She enjoyed trying new recipes, gardening, doing yard work, and feeding the birds. She was an avid Green Bay Packer and a Milwaukee Brewer fan.
Coralli is survived by her husband, Norman Griep; siblings, Mardelle (Paul) Schuett and Royce (Suzanne) Pieper; siblings-in-law, Sandra Pieper, Joann (Dennis) Sabel and Tom (Jeanne) Griep; mother-in-law, Janet Bastian; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Allen Pieper; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and Keith Schoenike; and step father-in-law, Curtis Bastian.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown or St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
