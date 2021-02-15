September 12, 1925 - February 8, 2021
Madison, WI - Wanda Faye (Adams) Lance will be dearly missed by her loved ones. She passed away peacefully on February 8, 2021, at 95 years old. Wanda was the youngest of 9 children born to Bertha Madge and Arthur Adams in St. Joseph, MO, on September 12, 1925.
On Wanda's birthday in 1947, she married Stephen Vailey Lance Jr. She was a city girl who met a farmer boy. Wanda was a homemaker while her children were young, and the family moved to various places in Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin as Steve was transferred for work. When Wanda joined the workforce, she was a nurse's aide at Marquardt Manor in Watertown, WI. Eventually, Wanda helped create a beauty salon in the facility and left her nurse's aide duties to assist in the salon. She derived such pleasure from witnessing how a simple salon experience could make the residents feel so much joy. Wanda worked at Marquardt Manor for 26 years before she retired.
Although Wanda and Steve enjoyed golfing in their early years together, they ultimately joined the sport of horse pulling for the remainder of their years together. Truth be told, the family teases that when Wanda got to be a better tournament golfer than Steve, that is when he decided to pull horses.
For 30+ years, Wanda was an integral part of the Lance Machine, a horse pulling dynamometer. She and Steve traveled with this legendary dynamometer organizing horse pulling competitions at fairs and other venues in nine different states. She was always eager to see her grandson perform in the award-winning band, Madison County. Being so proud of his music and the musicians that made up this great group.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Arthur Adams, 8 siblings, and her husband of 57 years, Stephen.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Lawana (Bill Zibell) Bowe, Vickie (Mike) Zibell, and Stephenie Eberl; 7 grandchildren, Jay (Dawn) Bowe, Cambridge; Nikki (Brian) Crane, Bloomer; Brent (Patti) Bowe, Waunakee; Michael (Valerie) Zibell, Jr., Waunakee; Matthew Zibell, Cambridge; Trista (Craig) Bagley, Deerfield; Breana Schliewe, Watertown; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Wanda's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated personnel at Oak Park Place, Agrace Hospice and Cress funeral home for their tremendous care of Wanda.
A private family gathering will take place at a future date.
Cards or condolences may be sent to Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. PO Box 231, Stoughton, WI 53589.