Watertown, WI - Ronald "Ron" R. Steindorf, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Relatives and friends may gather at the Hafemeister Funeral Home on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials would be appreciated to Lakeside Lutheran High School, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, or St. Mark's Lutheran School. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ronald Roger Steindorf was born on January 21, 1934, in Watertown to Oscar and Elsa (nee Niere) Steindorf. He attended Lone Oak Grade School and Marshall High School. On May 12, 1956, he married Marliss Herschi by the late Pastor Gerhard Redlin at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Ron worked as a milk hauler, at the former Borg Fabric in Jefferson, and then for 32 1/2 years at GM in Janesville. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown and was on various boards. He also volunteered at Twice as Nice in Jefferson, WI.
He is survived by his wife Marliss Steindorf of Watertown; sons, Russell (Rachel) Steindorf of Watertown and Scott (Tami) Steindorf of Navarre, FL; grandchildren: Erin (Brett) Duwe, Ryan (Jennifer) Steindorf; great-grandchilden: Oliver, Nolan, and Lydia Duwe; brother Kenneth (Joan) Steindorf of Marshall, brother-in-law Vic (Toni) Herschi of Watertown, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Steindorf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.