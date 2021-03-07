Shirley A. (Pockelwald) Bartel

April 29, 1935 - February 2, 2021
Watertown, WI - Shirley A. Bartel, 85, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Shirley Ann Pockelwald was born on April 29, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Lorena (nee Grulke) Pockelwald. On October 20, 1951, she and Norman A. Bartel were united in Holy Matrimony at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun, WI. Norman preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.
Shirley and Norman farmed until 1963. After having sold the farm, they purchased a home at 16 William Street in Watertown. She worked at Miller Auto Parts, Village Blacksmith, and retired from Marquardt Home Health Care.
Shirley was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. She appreciated bible study conducted by Pastor Tetzlaff. Norman and Shirley had taken up the ministry of distributing DVDs to the local TV stations for broadcast and doing mailings to shut-ins and prospective members. A ministry that was started under the direction of Pastor Stuebs and has continued with the leadership of Pastor Tetzlaff.
Norman and Shirley also found a lot of joy and companionship in their many dogs over the years. They especially enjoyed the Jefferson County Dog Park and the Terri Tinsley Dog Exercise Area where they spent many hours in the great outdoors.
She was a giver with a kind heart.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Thelma Ireland; nieces and nephews, Mike Pockelwald, Chris Pockelwald, Daniel (Ruth) Ireland, Kathy (Tom) Temperly, Kenneth (Judie) Ireland, Mark (Joyce) Ireland, Patrick (Lynn) Ireland, Mary (Jim) Wendt, Carol (Scott) Quest, Annette (Tom) Caine, and Jim Ireland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Pockelwald; niece, Bobbette Ireland; and Godmother, Victoria Borchardt who was a true inspiration to Shirley and like a second mother in so many ways.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ixonia with Rev. Allen Tetzlaff officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would live to give a special thank you to the staff at Heritage Homes and Rainbow Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.