August 4, 1939 - January 14, 2022
Watertown, WI - Gently, I go into the good night, thankful for all those, near and dear, young and old, who walked with me on the path through life's journey. Gerald W. Meier, 82, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Park Ridge in Watertown, WI.
Gerald Wayne Meier was born August 4, 1939 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Walter and Mildred (Golackson) Meier. He attended Mud Hollow country school where Mrs. Gertrude Gille had a profound impact on his love of education. He graduated from South Wayne High School in 1957 and the Wisconsin State College and Institute of Technology at Platteville in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education. He then taught English and Speech, directed drama and coached Forensics at Belmont High School for the next four years. He then moved to Waterloo High School where he taught English and Speech, directed drama and coached Forensics for the next eleven years. He then worked for the Duckert Pallet Company as Office Manager for the next four years. He then returned to education at Black Hawk High School (his hometown) where he taught English and Speech, coached Forensics and junior high girls basketball for twenty years until his retirement in 2001. After retirement, he did numerous long term subbing jobs in English at the Monroe Middle and High Schools. He loved working with young people and felt truly blessed that he was paid to do something that he enjoyed every day. He enjoyed reading, movies, plays and sports all his life. He was selected Forensic Coach of the year in l996 and Speech Teacher of the year in 1997. In 2006, he was selected for the Wisconsin Forensic Coaches Association's Hall of Fame.
He married Romaine Sylvia Koenig, August 24, 1968 in Gillett, Wisconsin. She was the love of his life and they were blessed with three wonderful daughters: Mary Lynn, Michelle and Roberta, all of whom graduated from college with Mary Lynn and Michelle both becoming teachers. Romaine passed away in 2008 after almost forty years together.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Romaine, both his mom and dad, a brother, Eugene and brothers-in laws, Gerald Lehnherr, Harold Helwig and Dennis House He is survived by his three daughters: Mary Lynn and her husband Shannon Vaillancourt, Cave Creek, AZ; Michelle, Portland, OR and Roberta, Scottsdale, AZ and twin grandsons Tyler and Derek Vaillancourt. He is further survived by his sister, Jan and brother Jim, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He wished to thank Townes Van Zandt, Emmylou Harris and Bill Camplin for their music he so enjoyed in his later years.
Per Gerald's wish, no visitation or funeral service will be held. Memorials may be given to Boys Town, Black Hawk High School and UW-Platteville in memory of Gerald.