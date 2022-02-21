Robert E. "Bob" Schmutzler

Watertown, WI - Robert "Bob" E. Schmutzler, 76, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may visit at church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or School. The livestream will be on St. Mark's Lutheran Church Watertown Facebook page and their website at the time of the service (11:00am). It will also be available for future viewing after the service at www.stmarkslutheran.org. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Robert Edwin Schmutzler was born August 23, 1945, in Watertown, son of Leslie and Lucille (Siebarth) Schmutzler. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1964. He married the former Pamela Baer at Northwestern (Luther Prep) chapel on December 30th, 1967. Bob has lived in Watertown his entire life. He worked as a tool and die maker at Brandt, Delarue and Bee Industries before he retired.
Bob enjoyed fishing in Northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. He was gifted with artistic talent and loved to draw and paint. His back pain limited his love of yardwork in recent years, but his dogs always brought him joy and kept him company inside. Bob was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and ushered there for many years. He and his wife also enjoyed serving as greeters.
Bob is survived by his wife Pam. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage. He is further survived by son, Brent (Maria) Schmutzler of Watertown; daughter, Tami (Jay) Pautz of Burlington, Wi.; twin sister, Ann (Russ) Marcks of Watertown; grandchildren, Joshua (Holly) Pautz, Jacqueline Pautz, Chase (Jordan) Schmutzler, Paige Schmutzler, Brock Pautz and Aubrey Schmutzler, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his brother, David Schmutzler and his parents, Leslie and Lucille Schmutzler.
