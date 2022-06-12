Jefferson, WI - Alan G. Freson, 63 of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Watertown Regional Hospital in Watertown, WI.
Alan was born March 14, 1959, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of Gerald and Mildred (Vergenz) Freson. He was a 1977 graduate of Jefferson High School. Alan was a talented craftsman when it came to wood working and made his own tables and other furniture. He enjoyed giving his woodwork pieces to his family, and all of them have at least one gift from him. Alan even made a princess bed for his granddaughter and toy boxes for all his grandchildren. Music was a big part of his life, and Alan especially enjoyed classic rock. In his spare time, Alan liked to spend time outdoors, whether it was hunting or fishing with his father and brother or looking at the stars and planets through his telescope. When his daughter was young, he made snow forts and shot model rockets that he built with her. Although Alan was a quiet man who kept to himself, he always found a way to make people smile with his funny voices or air guitar impressions. He grew up in a large family and looked forward to playing cards at family gatherings with his many cousins. Above all else, family meant the most to Alan and he will be missed by all those who knew him.
Alan is survived by: his parents Jerry and Millie Freson of Jefferson; daughter Jenny (Zach) McCrory of Watertown; siblings Debbie (Larry) Stai of Jefferson, Jean (David) Schopen of Jefferson, and Brian Freson of Jefferson; grandchildren Kylar, Ansley and Royal. Alan is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Alan is preceded in death by other family members and friends.
An Open House will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson. Alan will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit