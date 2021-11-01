Watertown, WI - Raymond R. Wille, 71, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Raymond Reinhard Wille was born on April 26, 1950 in Watertown, the son of Reinhard T. and Evelyn (nee Luhman) Wille. Raymond was a lifelong farmer. He also worked many years as a rural carrier with the Watertown Post Office. He enjoyed going to car shows with his dad. He also liked to collect model cars. He enjoyed watching the wildlife in his woods. He really enjoyed watching the deer come out to eat and watching the squirrels play. His heart went out to help the Humane Society animals in need and also in the training of dogs for war veterans. His passion was playing with and caring for his cats. He always had room for a stray cat.
Raymond is survived by his sister, Joyce (Robert) Peirick of Watertown; nephew and Godson, Matthew (Jill) Peirick; niece, Peggy Peirick; great-nephews, Zeben and Beckum Peirick; great-niece, Eliette Peirick; cousin, Lester Damrow; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhard and Evelyn Wille; grandparents, Franz and Emma Wille and Alvin and Nina Luhman; as well as aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
