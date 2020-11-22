March 5, 1926 - November 16, 2020
Oconomowoc, WI - Born in Milwaukee on March 5, 1926 to parents Robert and Lillian Christman. Married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Hasley on August 10, 1946 when he returned home from WWII. Mom and Dad were married for 59 years.
She worked at Milwaukee City Hall, Rank and Son Buick, and Hall Chevrolet. Her favorite job was at Watertown Memorial Hospital where she worked in medical records. She retired at the age of 88. Mom and Dad retired to a hobby farm in Johnson Creek in 1981.
Mom was a wonderful homemaker - loved to crochet and embroider. Mom had a very strong faith and attended Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church on 40th and Center in Milwaukee, Lake Mills United Methodist Church, and Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown.
Mom's focus and love was always on family - her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mom was greatly loved and will be cherished by all.
Arleen is survived by her children: Susan Scholten, James (Patty) Hasley, Terry (Tom) Zignego; grandchildren: Christopher (Jenny) Chromy, Jason (Jill) Chromy, Anne (Jason) Procto, Michael Hasley, Katie (Nick) Ihn, Kristina Zignego, Peter (Kathleen) Zignego, and Patrick Zignego. Great Gramma to: Colin, Peter, Ellie, and Lilly Chromy, Steven, Spencer, Ava, and Brody Procto, Emma and Luca Zignego. Sister-in-law to Dolores (the late Chester) Hasley.
Private family services were held.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to Lake Mills United Methodist Church or AngeslGrace Hospice Oconomowoc, WI are appreciated.