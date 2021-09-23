December 6, 1934 - September 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - Harold Frederick Schlender, age 86, was welcomed home by his loving Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He peacefully passed in the presence of family and caregiving staff. Harold was born to Gustav "Gus" H. M. and Frieda E. (nee Mixdorf) Schlender on December 6, 1934, in Oconomowoc, WI. The old adage, "You can take the boy off the farm but you can't take the farm out of the boy" was so true for Harold. Growing up on a dairy farm in Town of Summit, Waukesha County, WI nurtured a love for animals, soil, and mechanical things that stayed with him his entire life. He did indeed leave the farm to volunteer for the US Army just as the Korean Conflict was ending and was stationed in Germany for most of his enlistment. He married Joyce I. Schmeling on September 29, 1956. They had over 61 years together and raised three children. Harold or "Hash" (nickname given to him by family) retired from General Motors, Janesville and during his many years there worked for area farmers, raised his own fresh produce to sell and had a compact utility tractor and implement business selling the unique Italian-made Pasquali brand tractor. He was an inventor, tinkerer and very accomplished welder/fabricator. He held his dedication to Jesus Christ very seriously and lived to be a godly-example to others of how an imperfect man can be changed by a relationship with a perfect God.
Harold is survived by his son, Larry (Mary) Schlender of Whitewater, WI; daughter, Joan (Rick) Burnside of Janesville, WI; son, Steven Schlender of Milton, WI; 5 grandchildren: Nicholas (Alicia), Anne (David), Miranda (Mychal), Evan, and Paige; 5 great-grandchildren: Brantley, Brayden, Lena, Bryson and Landen; siblings: Daniel (Janet), G. Paul, Miriam (Al), Pauline (Barry); and sister-in-law Donna. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; and siblings: Virginia, Esther, Alfred, Ronald and Arnold.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2931 Lucerne Dr, Janesville with Pastor Jason Eddy officiating. Interment will be in Otter Creek Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation gifts to Faith Community Church missions or Rockford Rescue Mission www.rockfordrescuemission.org. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Mercyhealth Hospice Wisconsin and also the love and care given by Harold's granddaughters, Miranda and Anne.