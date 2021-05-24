February 1, 1941 - May 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Pauline Wittenwyler, age 80, passed on Mother's Day morning, May 9, 2021. She was born on her mother's birthday, February 1, 1941, daughter of Victor and Hannah Pernot, in Brooklyn, WI. Pauline graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1959 and continued her education at Green County Teacher College. Her teaching career started in a one-room schoolhouse.
On June 9, 1962, at Brooklyn Methodist Church, she married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Wittenwyler. After a short time living west of Madison, Pauline and Bruce moved to Watertown in 1966 to raise their family. She worked part-time seasonally when the children were young and eventually landed in the banking industry with Valley Bank and M & I. She enjoyed her work friends and meeting with her customers.
Her free time was spent supporting her children and grandchildren in their sports, dance and music endeavors. She was an avid sewer and created various Halloween costumes and tried her hand at quilting during retirement. She enjoyed visiting with her Sewing Group where there was little sewing, but lots of fun.
She traveled to Hawaii, South Dakota, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Missouri and took numerous trips to Phoenix to visit her son's family. She and Bruce were also known for weekend drives just to watch the leaves turn in the fall.
In her later years, Pauline's love of the Badgers and Packers was strong—always dressed in her gear for game days and her competitive spirit shined through during weekly games of Bingo.
Survivors include her children, Renee (Ron) Schoenbach, Brent (Wendy) Wittenwyler and Kristin Schneider; grandchildren, Kevin, Amanda (Jeff), Bryan (Kristine), Corey, Andrew, Taylor, Mikaela and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Liam, Easton and Jazlyn; brothers, Donald and Richard; sisters-in-law, Joyce and Melody (Steve); as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; parents, Victor and Hannah; parents-in-law, Walter and Edith; sisters, Marilyn, Joyce and Vivian; brothers-in-law, Ken, Emmett and Doug; and son-in-law, Craig.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home with Pauline's memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.
Thank you to Marquardt Hospice and Manor for their empathy and compassionate care. Thank you to those who provided friendship, support and love throughout the years.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.