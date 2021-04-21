Walter C. Thom

May 10, 1928 - April 20, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Walter "Wally" C. Thom, of Oconomowoc, formally of Hustisford, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the age 92 years. He was born May 10,1928 in Lebanon, WI, the son of Edwin and Gertrude (Dummer) Thom. Wall grew up in the Lebanon area on the family farm. He married Joyce Moehrke in October 28, 1950. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a commander of a half track. His unit infamous 2nd Calvary, "Hell on Wheels". Wally and Joyce lived in Germany for three years before his honorary discharge from the service in 1953. They returned to the U.S. where they lived in Hartford and where he worked at International Stamping. Upon leaving there he became a self-employed general contractor working as a carpenter until his retirement. In retirement he moved to Tomahawk, WI.
He is survived by his children, Sara (Mark) Wallace, Troy (Theresa) Thom, Todd (Lornita) Thom, and Trent Thom. His grandchildren, Travis (Bowmin "Riley") Thom, Katrina Thom, Lailanie (Ikaika) Peltier, and Ivan Thom. His Great-grandson Trayson Wilski. Also, survived by other relatives and friends.
Wally is preceded in death by his first wife Joyce in 1991 and his second wife Lucille in 2020 and his sister Pearl Nehls.
Visitation is Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Hustisford. Funeral Service will follow at church at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Jonathon Loescher will officiate. Interment Hustisford Cemetery.
Memorial to Hustisford American Legion Post or Bethany E. Lutheran Church choir fund would be appreciated. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hustisford is serving the family.